Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Yeah. Thanks, Nirav, and good evening, everyone. Let me start with data on the industry. QA AUM for the quarter ended March 23 was INR 40.5 trillion, a 6% growth on Y-o-Y basis. Our net flows during the year in equity-oriented funds added up to INR 1,801 billion, of which INR 1,618 billion was in actively managed equity-oriented fund and balance INR 184 billion