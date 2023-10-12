Oct 12, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Simal Kanuga - HDFC Asset Management Company Limited - Head of PMS Sales, New Initiatives & Product Dev., Co-Head of Intl Business and Chief IR Officer



Yes, thanks. Good evening, and thank you for joining us today.



Before we dive into specifics, we would like to highlight a change in reference to some of the data points in our presentation. As against our usual schedule, our results have been advanced by a week or 2. The change was made to ensure synchronization with the quarterly results reporting of HDFC Bank. It is important to note that as of now, not all the necessary industry data for September is made available. In instances where September data is still pending, we have substituted it with August