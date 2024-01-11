Jan 11, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. From the management team, we have with us Mr. Navneet Munot, Mr. Naozad Sirwalla, and Mr. Simal Kanuga. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Simal Kanuga. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Simal Kanuga HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd-IR Head



Thanks, Nirav. Good evening and thank you everyone for joining in today. Just as a first line, kindly note that all the necessary industry data for December is not available as of today. So in instances where December data is not available, we have substituted the same with November-end data. We will of course update our presentation once the data for December is released and will be made available on stock exchanges as well as our website.



So as usual, we will start with industry level information. As of December 31, 2023, the closing AUM has surpassed a significant milestone of INR50 trillion, a notable