Jan 23, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
Udaya Kumar Hebbar - CreditAccess Grameen Limited - MD, CEO & Whole-Time Director
Thank you for taking your time and joining us today to discuss our Q3 FY '20 financial performance. We recorded a robust business growth along with improved profitability in the third quarter. Gross loan portfolio increased by 45% Y-o-Y to INR 8,872 crores driven by 22.5% Y-o-Y growth in our borrower base to 27.7 lakhs. Disbursements grew by 68.9% Y-o-Y to INR 2,977 crores. Our total brand network grew by 40.8% Y-o-Y to 928 branches and total employees grew by 34% to 10,645 at the end of December '19.
During 9 months FY '20, we opened 258 branches totally, 80% higher compared to 143 branches during last year 9 months. Our branch implementations during first half has enabled us for this robust growth during Q3, and this expanded brand network will further provide strong growth in fourth quarter and next financial year. We continue to hold comfortable liquidity position and INR 2,354 crores funding is in pipeline. This will take care of our growth over the coming 2 quarters.
Interest income increased by
Q3 2020 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 23, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...