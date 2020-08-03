Q1 2021 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the CreditAccess Grameen Limited's Q1 FY2021 Earnings Conference Call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Murarka of IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Murarka -



Thank you, Ayesha. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the 1Q FY '21 Conference Call for CreditAccess Grameen. We are thankful to the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. And we also congratulate them for the hard work and the great disclosures they have provided this quarter and the great results as well.



From the management team, we have Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Diwakar B.R., Director of Finance and CFO; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Vice President, Investor Relations. I would request the management to give their opening remarks, after which we will open the call to Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.