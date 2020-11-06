Q2 2021 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

CreditAccess Grameen's 2Q numbers. From the company, we have the entire management team represented by Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, the Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Diwakar B.R., Director of Finance and CFO; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, Deputy CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, Vice President, Investor Relations.



Udaya Kumar Hebbar - CreditAccess Grameen Limited - MD, CEO & Whole-Time Director



Good evening to everyone. I thank you for taking your time and joining us today to discuss our second quarter FY '21 financial performance.



After resuming collections in 1st week of June, we have