Q2 2022 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Alpesh Mehta - IIFL Research - Research Analyst



Thanks, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to 2Q and 1H FY '22 conference -- earnings conference call of CreditAccess Grameen Limited. Today, we have with us Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director and CEO; Mr. S. Balakrishna Kamath, our CFO; and Nilesh, Vice President, Investor Relationship. Without much ado, I hand it over to Mr. Hebbar for the initial comments and post which we will do Q&A session. Thanks, and over to you, sir.



Udaya Kumar Hebbar - CreditAccess Grameen Limited - MD, CEO & Whole-Time Director



Thank you, Alpesh. Good morning to everyone. Many thanks to you for taking your time and joining us today to discuss our