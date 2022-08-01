Q1 2023 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to CreditAccess Grameen Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Renish Bhuva from ICICI Securities. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Bhuva.



Renish Bhuva - ICICI Securities Limited, Research Division - Assistant VP



Yes. Thanks, Nirav. Hello, and good morning to everyone. Welcome to the CreditAccess Grameen Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



From the management team, we have with us today, Mr. Udaya Kumar, MD and CEO; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, VP, Investor Relations.



I will now request Mr. Udaya Kumar to take us through the brief highlights of Q1 FY '23, and then we'll open the floor for Q&A.



On behalf of ICICI Securities, I would like to thank the management team for giving us the opportunity to host the Q1 FY '23 earnings call.



I will now hand over the call to Mr. Udaya Kumar for