Q2 2023 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, (inaudible). Hello, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to the CreditAccess Grameen Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. From the management team, we have with us today Udaya Kumar Hebbar MD and CEO; Ganesh Narayanan, Deputy CEO and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, VP, Head of Investor Relations.