Q1 2024 CreditAccess Grameen Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

We have the management team of CreditAccess Grameen with us represented Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar, who is Grameen's Managing Director and CEO; Mr. Ganesh Narayanan, CEO and Chief Business Officer; Mr. Balakrishna Kamath, CFO; and Mr. Nilesh Dalvi, who is Head of Investor Relations.



Udaya Kumar Hebbar -