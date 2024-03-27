Vice President and Chief Financial Officer K Farkas of Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW, Financial) has sold 925 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $243.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $225,283.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services in the areas of flow control, motion control, and surface treatment technologies. The company serves a broad range of markets, including the defense, commercial aerospace, general industrial, and power generation sectors.

Over the past year, K Farkas has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 5,667 shares and purchased 124 shares. This latest sale continues a pattern of insider selling activity at Curtiss-Wright Corp.

The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 11 insider buys and 27 insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Curtiss-Wright Corp's shares were trading at $243.55, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.386 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.70, which is below the industry median of 34.43 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by the GuruFocus Value, indicates that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $243.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $149.38, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.63.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

