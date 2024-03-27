PowerSchool Holdings Inc CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 30,496 Shares

Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), has sold 30,496 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $633,919.84.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms for student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment and analytics, and special education management. The company aims to empower teachers and drive student growth through its comprehensive suite of products, supporting millions of educators and students globally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 366,484 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the CEO is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $20.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.495 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $21.86 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that PowerSchool Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at PowerSchool Holdings Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

