Q3 2021 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 22, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aavas Financiers Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sushil Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO of Aavas Financiers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Agarwal.



Sushil Kumar Agarwal - Aavas Financiers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for participating on the earnings call to discuss the performance of our company for quarter 3 and 9-month FY '21. With me, I have Mr. Ghanshyam Rawat, CFO; Mr. Ram Naresh, Chief Business Officer; Ashutosh Atre, Chief Risk Officer; Himanshu Agrawal, Investor relationship; and other senior member of the management