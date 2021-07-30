Q1 2022 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Sushil Kumar Agarwal - Aavas Financiers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Yes. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for participating on the earnings call to discuss the performance of our company for Q1 FY '22.



With me, I have Ghanshyamji Rawat, CFO; Himanshu Agrawal, Investor Relations; and other senior member of the management team; and SGA, our Investor Relationship advisers. The results and the presentations are available on the