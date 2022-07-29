Q1 2023 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aavas Financiers Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call.



Standard disclaimer. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sushil Agarwal, MD and CEO. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sushil Kumar Agarwal - Aavas Financiers Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon. You are participating on the earning call to discuss the performance of our company for Q1 FY '23.



With me, I have Mr. Ghanshyam Rawat, CFO; Himanshu Agrawal, our Investor Relationship team, and other senior member of the management team and SGA, our Investor Relationship Advisors.



The results and presentations