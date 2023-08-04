Q1 2024 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Aavas Financiers Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as of the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director and CEO of Aavas Financiers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder - Aavas Financiers Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thanks. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the earnings call to discuss the performance of our company for Q1 FY '24. The results and the presentation are available on the stock exchanges as well as on our company website, and I hope everyone has had a chance to look at it.

