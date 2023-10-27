Q2 2024 Aavas Financiers Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Aavas Financiers Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on the date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this call is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sachinder Bhinder, Managing Director and CEO of Aavas Financiers Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Sachinderpalsingh Jitendrasingh Bhinder - Aavas Financiers Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in the earnings call to discuss the performance of the company for quarter 2 and H1 FY 2024. With me I have Ghanshyam Rawat, President and CFO; Ashutosh Atre, President and CRO; Siddharth Srivastava, Chief Business Officer; Surendra Sihag, Chief Collection Officer;