Nov 17, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Welcome to the conference call of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited arranged by Concept Investor Relations, to discuss its Q2 and H1 FY'24 ended September 30, 2023.



We have with us today, Commodore P. R. Hari, Chairman and Managing Director; and Shri R. K. Dash, Director of Finance and CFO.



P. R. Hari - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited - Chairman, MD & Director of Shipbuilding



Thank you, Zico. Ladies and gentlemen, a very good afternoon to each one of you. I'm Commodore P. R. Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited. And with me here Mr. R. K. Dash, the Director of Finance and the Chief Finance Officer; Mrs. Aparajita Ghosh, General Manager of Finance; and the