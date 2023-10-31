Oct 31, 2023 / NTS GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Adani Total Gas Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by PhillipCapital India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Nitin Tiwari from PhillipCapital India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Nitin Tiwari -
Thank you, Seema. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of PhillipCapital, I welcome everyone to the second quarter and half year earnings call of Adani Total Gas Limited. From the management team, we have the pleasure of having with us today Mr. Suresh Manglani, ED and CEO; Mr. Parag Parikh, CFO; Mr. Priyansh Shah, who represents the IR.
I shall now hand over the call to the management team for the opening remarks, which shall be followed by a Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
Suresh P. Manglani - Adani Total Gas Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Nitin. Good evening, everyone. Let me extend a hearty welcome to all
Q2 2024 Adani Total Gas Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 31, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...