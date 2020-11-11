Q2 2021 Chalet Hotels Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

We have with us today from the management, Mr. Sanjay Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, and Mr. Milind Wadekar, Vice President, Finance and Tax, who is also the interim CFO.



Sanjay Sethi - Chalet Hotels Limited - MD & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our quarterly earnings call for Q2 of FY21. I do sincerely hope that you and your dear ones are safe and in good health. Well, it's been nine months since the lockdown, and this is the third time that we are addressing you since the pandemic. The crisis has clearly impacted the world a lot harder and a lot longer than earlier anticipated.



The news updates on vaccines being developed with the assurance of a cure in the next couple of quarters are