Q3 2024 Chalet Hotels Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels Ltd.



Sanjay Sethi - Chalet Hotels Ltd - MD & CEO



Thank you, Rayo. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the Chalet Hotels earnings call for the quarter ended December 23 and for being a part of Chalet Hotels journey of growth and innovation. Allow me to provide you with some key highlights of the last quarter.



Globally, the hospitality industry is witnessing an uptick in occupancy and rates led by increasing international tourists, which as per WTO is 88% of pre-pandemic levels for the year 2023. This was aided by improvement in business travel, stronger group activity and resumption of large events. This comes against the backdrop of a volatile geopolitical environment.



Our India story continues to