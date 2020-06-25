Q4 2020 Anup Engineering Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Rishi Kapoor - Anup Engineering Ltd - CEO
Good afternoon, everyone, who have joined the call. And before I begin, let me share with you that I have with me our CFO, Mr. Rakesh Poddar.
Rakesh Poddar - Anup Engineering Ltd - CFO
Good afternoon, everybody.
Rishi Kapoor - Anup Engineering Ltd - CEO
And other company Secretary Mr. Chintan Patel. We appreciate you joining today for our fourth quarter earnings call for FY 2020. Before we proceed to the call, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our business risks that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Please note that we have mailed our results, the press release and also the outcome of the Board meeting, and the same are available on the company's website. In case you have not received the same, you
Jun 25, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
