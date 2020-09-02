Q1 2021 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Thanks, Neerav. Hello. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited Earnings Conference Call for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.



I'm joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, Non-Executive Director; Shallesh, Managing Director and CEO; and Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Arvind Fashions Limited.



I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We'll commence the call with Kulin providing his key thoughts about our strategy and financial performance for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. At the end of management discussion, we will have a Q&A session.



