Q4 2021 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 03, 2021 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Arvind Fashions Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Arora, Head, Investor Relations and Treasury, Arvind Fashions Limited. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Arora.



Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Thanks, Nirav. Hello, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. I am joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, non-Executive Director; Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO; and Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Arvind Fashions Limited.



Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you earlier, and these shall also be available on our website, www.arvindfashions.com. I hope you had the