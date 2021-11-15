Q2 2022 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited Earnings Conference Call for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021. I am joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, non-Executive Director; Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO; and Pramod Gupta, Chief Financial Officer of Arvind Fashions Limited. Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you earlier, and these are also available on our website, www.arvindfashions.com.



I hope you had the opportunity to browse through the highlights of the performance. We'll commence the call with Kulin providing his key thoughts and brief update about our financial performance for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021. He shall be followed by Shailesh who will share insights into business performance and key priorities for us moving forward. At the end of the management discussion, we will have a Q&A session.