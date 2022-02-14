Q3 2022 Arvind Fashions Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Arvind Fashions Limited Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ankit Arora, Head, Investor Relations at Arvind Fashion. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ankit Arora - Arvind Fashions Limited - Head of IR & Treasury



Thanks, Inba. Hello. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Arvind Fashions Limited earnings conference call for the third quarter and 9 months ended December 31, 2021. I am joined here today by Kulin Lalbhai, Non-Executive Director; Shailesh Chaturvedi, Managing Director and CEO; our outgoing CFO, Mr. Pramod Gupta, who is moving into a group role within Arvind Group, and I warmly welcome our new Chief Financial Officer, Piyush Gupta, who has joined Arvind Fashions from his previous stint at Bata Indonesia.



Please note that results, press release and earnings presentation had been mailed across to you earlier and these are also available on our website,