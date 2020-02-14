Q3 2020 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the MSTC Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Equirus Securities.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rushabh Shah from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you.



Rushabh Shah - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, Tad, and good afternoon, everyone on the call. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I would like to welcome you to the Q3 FY '20 earnings conference call of MSTC Limited. From the company, we have with us key senior management team, including Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta, our Chairman and Managing Director; Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director, Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.



I would like to now hand over the call to the management team for their opening remarks, and then we will open the call for Q&A.



Thank you, sir, and over to you.



