Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the MSTC Limited 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Equirus Securities. Joining us on the call today from MSTC Limited are Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Bakshi from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Unidentified Analyst -
Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon to everyone on the call. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of MSTC. We have with us the management of MSTC.
I now hand over the call to Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial, for the opening statements. Over to you, ma'am.
Bhanu Kumar - MSTC Limited - Director of Commercial & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Mr. Varun. Good afternoon to all of you. Actually, today, our CMD could not participate in this important
Q3 2021 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...