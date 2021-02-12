Q3 2021 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the MSTC Limited 3Q FY '21 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Equirus Securities. Joining us on the call today from MSTC Limited are Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Varun Bakshi from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon to everyone on the call. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of MSTC. We have with us the management of MSTC.



I now hand over the call to Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial, for the opening statements. Over to you, ma'am.



Bhanu Kumar - MSTC Limited - Director of Commercial & Whole Time Director



Thank you, Mr. Varun. Good afternoon to all of you. Actually, today, our CMD could not participate in this important