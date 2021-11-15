Nov 15, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Equitas Securities, I welcome you all to 2Q FY '22 earnings conference call of MSTC Limited. From the management, we have with us Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director, Commercial; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajai Kumar Rai, Company Secretary.



We'll begin the call with the opening remarks from the management, and then we can open the lines of Q&A. I now hand over the call to Mr. Surinder Kumar. Over to you, sir.



Surinder Kumar Gupta - MSTC Limited - Chairman & MD



Yes. Good morning, everybody. You see MSTC has released its first half yearly second quarter and first half yearly results, as we have been stressing again and again, company is progressively shifting to the e-commerce model that is shown in our results. We have growth -- shown a growth of around -- revenue of around -- more than 60% as far as the earnings from e-commerce sector is concerned. And marketing also, although there is a temporary increase