Q1 2023 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the MSTC Limited Q1 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Equirus Securities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Depesh Kashyap from Equirus Securities Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Depesh Kashyap - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - VP & Research Analyst



Yes. Thank you, (inaudible). Hello, everyone. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to 1Q FY '23 Earnings Conference Call of MSTC Limited. From the management, we have with us today Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary. We'll begin the call with the opening remarks from the management, and then we can open the line for Q&A.



I now hand over the call to Mr. Surinder Kumar. Over to you, sir.



Surinder Kumar Gupta - MSTC Limited - Chairman & MD



