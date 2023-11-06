Q2 2024 MSTC Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to MSTC Limited Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Equirus Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is now being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ansh Manek from Equirus Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ansh Manek - Equirus Securities Private Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Thank you, [Rohit]. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of Equirus Securities, I welcome you all to the Q2 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call of MSTC Limited. From the management, we have with us today Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Ms. Bhanu Kumar, Director of Commercial; Mr. Subrata Sarkar, Director of Finance; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Rai, Company Secretary.



We will begin the call with the opening remarks from the management, and then we can open the line for questions and answers. I now hand over call to Mr. Surinder Kumar Gupta. Over to you, sir.



Surinder Kumar Gupta - MSTC Limited - Chairman & MD

