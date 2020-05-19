Q4 2020 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ritwik Bhattacharjee - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of IR of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited



Thank you, Raymond. Hi, everyone. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter FY 2020 Earnings Call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed the audited financial statements, an earnings presentation discussing our quarterly and full year performance and supplemental financial and operating data book on our website at ir.embassyofficebox.com, in the Investor Relations section. As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward-looking statements.