Q1 2021 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter FY 2021 Earnings Call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed our quarterly financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our quarterly performance and a supplemental financial and operating data book on our website at ir.embassyofficeparks.com in the Investor Relations section.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward