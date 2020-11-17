Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Embassy Office Parks REIT conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations at Embassy REIT. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Ritwik Bhattacharjee - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of IR of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited
Thank you, Raymond, and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss the transaction that Embassy REIT announced earlier today. Embassy REIT is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of Embassy TechVillage, or ETV, a 9.2 million square feet integrated office spot located in Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru, India's best-performing office submarket. Embassy REIT is purchasing Embassy TechVillage for a total enterprise value of INR 97.8 billion or $1.3 billion. We will discuss the acquisition in detail a little later on this call. .
You may wish to refer to the acquisition deck, the press
Embassy TechVillage, Embassy Office Parks REIT - M&A Call Transcript
Nov 17, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...