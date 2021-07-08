Embassy Office Parks REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 08, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you to the third annual meeting of the unitholders of Embassy REIT. I would now like to introduce your host for today's meeting, Mr. Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations for Embassy REIT. Sir, you may begin.



Ritwik Bhattacharjee - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of IR & Capital Markets



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the third Annual Meeting of the unitholders of Embassy REIT, and I hope you're all safe wherever you're dialing in from. The videoconferencing facility enabling this third annual meeting had opened 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time and will be available for 15 minutes after the scheduled period ends. Unitholders can use this facility on a first come, first served basis to join the meeting. Embassy REIT is also hosting this third annual meeting live on its website at embassyofficeparks.com.



To ensure satisfactory participation in the third annual meeting, we encourage all unitholders to refer to the instructions provided in