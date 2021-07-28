Q1 2022 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Ritwik Bhattacharjee - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of IR & Capital Markets



Thank you, Stephen. Good evening everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter FY 2022 Earnings Call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed our quarterly financial statements, our earnings presentation discussing our performance and the supplemental financial and operating data book on our website at embassyofficeparks.com, under the Investors section.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward-looking statements. Please be advised that the REIT's actual results may differ from these statements. Embassy REIT does not guarantee these statements or results and is not obligated to update them at any time. Specifically, the financial guidance and any pro forma information that we will provide on this call are management estimates that are based on certain assumptions, and they have not been subjected to any audit, review