Q2 2022 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Abhishek Agarwal



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Second Quarter FY 2020 Earnings Call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed our quarterly financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our performance and a supplemental financial and operating data book in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.



As always, we would like to inform you that the management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward-looking statements. Please be advised that the REIT's actual