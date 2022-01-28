Q3 2022 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q3 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call of Embassy Office Parks REIT. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Embassy REIT. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Abhishek Agarwal -



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the third quarter FY 2022 Earnings Call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed our quarterly financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our performance and a supplemental financial and operating data book in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward-looking statements. Please be advised that the REIT's