Q3 2023 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Abhishek Agarwal - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of IR & Communications



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Q3 FY 2023 earnings call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter and 9-month period ended December 31, 2022, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed our financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our performance and the supplemental financial and operating data book in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one