Embassy Office Parks REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Shwetha Reddy - Embassy Office Parks REIT - Head of Public Relations & Communications



We welcome you to the fifth annual meeting of the Unitholders of Embassy REIT. I'm Shweta Reddy, Head of Marketing and PR at Embassy REIT and your host for today's meeting.



We're hosting today's meeting in a hybrid format. So besides the unit holders present with us live here at the venue, we also have participants joining us online through a videoconferencing facility in accordance with the SEBI guidelines.



First, a few instructions for our online participants.