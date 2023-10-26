Q2 2024 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Welcome to the Q2 FY 2024 earnings call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed the financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our performance and the supplemental financial and operating data book in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could deem forward-looking statements. Please be advised that the REIT's actual results may