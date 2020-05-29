Q4 2020 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare Limited. Thank you and over to you, Ms. Shah.



Ameera Shah - Metropolis Healthcare Limited - MD



Thank you and good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the Q4 FY20 earnings call. I am joined today by Vijender Singh, CEO; and Rakesh Agarwal, CFO; and SGA our IR Advisors.



The presentation and press release has been issued to the stock exchanges and uploaded on our company website. I hope everyone has had a chance to look at our performance. Let me begin by stating