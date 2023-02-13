Q3 2023 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Q3 FY23 earnings conference call of Metropolis Healthcare Limited. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not the guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Cyndrella Carvalho, JM Financial. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Cyndrella Carvalho - JM Financial - IR



Thanks, Rituja. Good morning, everyone. On behalf of JM Financial, I, Cyndrella Carvalho, welcome you all on the Q3 FY23 earnings concall of Metropolis Healthcare Limited. At the outset, I thank the management for giving us the opportunity to host this call.



Today, from the management team, we have with us Ms. Ameera Shah, MD; Mr. Surendran C, CEO; Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, CFO; Mr. Sriram Iyer, CRO. With this, now I hand over the call to Ameera for the opening remark.

