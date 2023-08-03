Q1 2024 Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 03:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Metropolis Healthcare Q1 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Nuvama Wealth Management.



This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions, and expectations of the company as on date of this call. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Aashita Jain from Nuvama Wealth Management. Thank you, and over to you, Ms. Jain.



Aashita Jain - Nuvama Wealth Management Limited - Analyst



Thank you, Niro, and good morning, everyone. On behalf of Nuvama Group, I, Aashita Jain, welcome you all for Metropolis Q1 FY24 earnings call. With us, we have Metropolis's senior management team represented by Ms. Ameera Shah, Managing Director; Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, CEO; and Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer.



With this, I hand over