Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY'22 earnings conference call of KPIT Technologies hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) This conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Jain from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital Markets Limited - Analyst
Thank you, Malati. Good evening, everyone on behalf of Dolat Capital. Trust all of you are keeping safe and wish all of you a very happy and prosperous Diwali. I would like to thank KPID Technologies limited for giving us the opportunity to host this earnings call.
And now I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Sunil Phansalkar, who's EVP and Head of IR at KPIT to do the management introductions. Over to you, Sunil.
Sunil Phansalkar - KPIT Technologies Limited - EVP, Head of IR
Thank you, Rahul. Good afternoon and a very warm welcome to all on the Q2 FY'22 earnings conference call of KPIT Technologies Limited. I take this opportunity to wish all of you a very
Q2 2022 KPIT Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...