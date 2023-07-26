Q1 2024 KPIT Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KPIT Technologies Q1 FY24 conference call hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Rahul from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, [Sheldon]. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, I would like to thank KPIT Technology Limited for giving us the opportunity to hold this call.



And now, I would like to hand the conference over to Sunil Phansalkar, who is the Head IR at KPIT, to do the management introductions. Thank you. Over to you.



Sunil Phansalkar - KPIT Technologies Limited - Head IR & AVP, Mergers & Acquisitions



Thank you, Rahul. A warm welcome to everybody for the Q1 FY24 post-earnings conference call of KPIT Technologies Limited.



On the call today, we have Mr. Kishor Patil, Co-Founder, CEO, and MD; Mr. Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD; Mrs