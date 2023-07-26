Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the KPIT Technologies Q1 FY24 conference call hosted by Dolat Capital. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Rahul from Dolat Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd. - Analyst
Thank you, [Sheldon]. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Dolat Capital, I would like to thank KPIT Technology Limited for giving us the opportunity to hold this call.
And now, I would like to hand the conference over to Sunil Phansalkar, who is the Head IR at KPIT, to do the management introductions. Thank you. Over to you.
Sunil Phansalkar - KPIT Technologies Limited - Head IR & AVP, Mergers & Acquisitions
Thank you, Rahul. A warm welcome to everybody for the Q1 FY24 post-earnings conference call of KPIT Technologies Limited.
On the call today, we have Mr. Kishor Patil, Co-Founder, CEO, and MD; Mr. Sachin Tikekar, President and Joint MD; Mrs
Q1 2024 KPIT Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 26, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...