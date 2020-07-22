Q1 2021 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Polycab India Limited.



We have with us today Mr. Inder Jaisinghani, Chairman and Managing Director; and Mr. Gandharv Tongia, Chief Financial Officer.



(Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on Polycab India's First Quarter Financial Year 2021 Conference Call. I hope you all are doing well. I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited.



On this call, we shall discuss the Q1 FY '21 results, which was approved in the Board meeting held via video conference yesterday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the link or