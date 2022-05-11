Q4 2022 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Polycab India Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Gandharv Tongia. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope you all are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, CFO at Polycab India Limited. On this call, we shall discuss the Q4 FY '22 result, which was approved in the Board meeting held yesterday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as Investor Relations page of our website. It can also be downloaded through the link or QR code on Slide 9 of earnings presentation.



Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder Jaisinghani; and Chintan Jajal, Head of Investor Relations on the conference call. Let me now