Q1 2024 Polycab India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Polycab India Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call.



Gandharv Tongia - Polycab India Limited - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I hope all of you are staying healthy and safe. I'm Gandharv Tongia, Executive Director and CFO at Polycab India Limited.



On this call, we shall discuss the Q1 FY '24 results which were approved in the Board meeting held yesterday. We will be referring to the earnings presentation, financial results and financial statements, which are available on the stock exchanges as well as on the Investor Relations page of our website.



Joining me today from the management team, we have our Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Inder Jaisinghani; and our Head, Investor Relations, Mr. Chirayu Upadhyaya. Let me now hand