Jan 24, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited Q3 FY 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SBI Cards. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Rama Mohan Rao Amara - SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Faizan. Good afternoon, everyone. First of all, let me wish you a very happy New Year. I would like to thank you for joining us today for Q3 FY '23 earnings call, the first earnings call of the new calendar year.



The continued geopolitical tension and COVID upsurge in China, the world economy is still on stable ground. In this turbulent macroeconomic environment, India continues to be a shining beacon as one of the fastest growing major economies standing as 5th largest in the world now. It is reassuring to note that RBI measures to reduce inflationary pressures have started yielding results as